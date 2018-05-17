CoreSite (COR) Raised to B- at TheStreet

CoreSite (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COR. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of CoreSite and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CoreSite from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.19 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CoreSite from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of CoreSite from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CoreSite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

CoreSite opened at $104.96 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. CoreSite has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.83.

CoreSite (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. CoreSite had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. CoreSite’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. analysts predict that CoreSite will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreSite news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of CoreSite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $64,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 10,396 shares of CoreSite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $969,946.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,948 shares of company stock worth $4,381,585 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of CoreSite by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 177,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 40,045 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CoreSite by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,250 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

