CoreLogic (CLGX) Director Sells $40,952.00 in Stock

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) Director Mary Lee Widener sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $40,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $509,033.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CoreLogic traded up $0.19, reaching $51.87, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 1,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,091. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. CoreLogic has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $51.37.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.03 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.89%. CoreLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that CoreLogic will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLGX. Compass Point downgraded CoreLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CoreLogic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of CoreLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CoreLogic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CoreLogic by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

