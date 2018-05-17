Cooper Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cooper Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.20.

CPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Standard from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Standard from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, insider Sharon Wenzl sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $83,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Miguel Posada Juan Fernando De sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $591,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,248. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Standard during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Standard during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Standard during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Standard during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Standard during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.86. The stock had a trading volume of 105,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cooper Standard has a 1 year low of $126.56 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.54. Cooper Standard had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $967.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Cooper Standard will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

