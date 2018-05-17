Contrasting Williams Pipeline Partners (WPZ) and Archrock Partners (APLP)

Williams Pipeline Partners (NYSE: WPZ) and Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Williams Pipeline Partners and Archrock Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams Pipeline Partners 0 3 12 0 2.80 Archrock Partners 0 5 1 0 2.17

Williams Pipeline Partners currently has a consensus price target of $44.24, suggesting a potential upside of 11.99%. Archrock Partners has a consensus price target of $16.63, suggesting a potential upside of 8.66%. Given Williams Pipeline Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Williams Pipeline Partners is more favorable than Archrock Partners.

Dividends

Williams Pipeline Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Archrock Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Williams Pipeline Partners pays out 149.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Archrock Partners pays out 422.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Williams Pipeline Partners has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archrock Partners has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Williams Pipeline Partners and Archrock Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams Pipeline Partners $8.01 billion 4.81 $871.00 million $1.65 23.94 Archrock Partners $557.50 million 1.97 -$420,000.00 $0.27 56.67

Williams Pipeline Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Archrock Partners. Williams Pipeline Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archrock Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Williams Pipeline Partners and Archrock Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams Pipeline Partners 7.36% 5.42% 2.81% Archrock Partners -0.08% 3.74% 0.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Williams Pipeline Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Archrock Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Archrock Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Williams Pipeline Partners beats Archrock Partners on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williams Pipeline Partners

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio. The Atlantic-Gulf segment operates Transco interstate natural gas pipeline that extends from the Gulf of Mexico to the eastern seaboard; and natural gas gathering, processing and treating, crude oil production handling, and NGL fractionation assets within the onshore, offshore shelf, and deep-water areas in and around the Gulf Coast states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. This segment also operates various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines in the Gulf Coast region. The West segment operates Northwest Pipeline, an interstate natural gas pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering, processing, and treating assets in Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. This segment also operates NGL and natural gas marketing business, and storage facilities. The company owns and operates 33,000 miles of pipelines system providing natural gas for clean-power generation, heating, and industrial use. WPZ GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Williams Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of the Williams Companies, Inc.

About Archrock Partners

Archrock Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas contract operations services to customers in the United States. The company's contract operations services primarily include designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining equipment to provide natural gas compression services to its customers. It serves companies engaged in various aspects of the oil and natural gas industry, including oil and natural gas producers, processors, gatherers, transporters, and storage providers. The company markets its services through sales and field service personnel. Archrock General Partner, L.P. operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Exterran Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Archrock Partners, L.P. in November 2015. Archrock Partners, L.P. was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

