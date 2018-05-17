Contrasting Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) and Morningstar (MORN)

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

95.2% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Morningstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of Morningstar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Virtus Investment Partners has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morningstar has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Virtus Investment Partners and Morningstar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners 0 6 1 0 2.14 Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus price target of $136.86, suggesting a potential upside of 7.72%. Given Virtus Investment Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Virtus Investment Partners is more favorable than Morningstar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and Morningstar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners $425.61 million 2.16 $37.01 million $7.68 16.54 Morningstar $911.70 million 5.32 $136.90 million N/A N/A

Morningstar has higher revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and Morningstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners 9.96% 15.49% 3.01% Morningstar 17.00% 16.54% 9.39%

Dividends

Virtus Investment Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Virtus Investment Partners pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Morningstar beats Virtus Investment Partners on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors. The company offers Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various investment databases, including pricing and commodity data; Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment research platform; investment management solutions, which include Morningstar Managed Portfolios, the strategist models on third-party managed account platforms, as well as services for institutional asset management, asset allocation, and manager selection; institutional asset management services for asset management firms, broker-dealers, and insurance providers; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a Web-based investment planning system; and Morningstar.com, a Website for individual investors. It also provides Morningstar Enterprise Components, a set of tools and capabilities that builds customized Websites or enhances existing solutions; Morningstar Research, which includes equity research and manager research; Morningstar Credit Ratings that provides new issue and surveillance ratings and analysis for structured credits, as well as operational risk assessment services; Morningstar Indexes, a set of investment indexes; workplace solutions, such as retirement advice and managed accounts, fiduciary services, and custom models; a mobile application, excel plug-in, data feeds, and data solutions; equity and manager research, and credit rating services; and institutional asset management, asset allocation, and manager selection services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.