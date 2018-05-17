Contrasting The Chemours (CC) & Huntsman (HUN)

The Chemours (NYSE: CC) and Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

The Chemours has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntsman has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Chemours and Huntsman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Chemours 13.79% 107.89% 12.09% Huntsman 8.98% 27.32% 7.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Chemours and Huntsman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Chemours 0 3 6 0 2.67 Huntsman 0 3 10 0 2.77

The Chemours currently has a consensus price target of $60.94, suggesting a potential upside of 15.89%. Huntsman has a consensus price target of $36.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.23%. Given The Chemours’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Chemours is more favorable than Huntsman.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Chemours and Huntsman’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Chemours $6.18 billion 1.51 $746.00 million $3.82 13.77 Huntsman $8.36 billion 0.93 $636.00 million $2.48 13.07

The Chemours has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huntsman. Huntsman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Chemours, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of The Chemours shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Huntsman shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of The Chemours shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Huntsman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

The Chemours pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Huntsman pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Chemours pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntsman pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

The Chemours beats Huntsman on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging. The Fluoroproducts segment provides fluoroproducts, including refrigerants, and industrial fluoropolymer resins and derivatives under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brand names. The Chemical Solutions segment offers industrial and specialty chemicals for gold production, oil and gas, water treatment, electronics, and automotive industries. It also provides sodium cyanide through its mining solutions business; and performance chemicals and intermediates, such as methylamines, glycolic acid, and Vazo free radical initiators. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines, maleic anhydrides, surfactants, linear alkyl-benzene, ethylene glycol, ethylene oxide, olefins, and technology licenses. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane-based polymers formulations; high performance thermoset resins and curing agents; and base liquid and solid resins. The Textile Effects segment provides textile chemicals, dyes, and inks. The company's products are used in various applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, personal care and hygiene, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, medical, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals, and dye industries. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

