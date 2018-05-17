Contrasting The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) and Franklin Financial Network (FSB)

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) and Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

The Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Financial Network has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Bank of New York Mellon and Franklin Financial Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon $16.55 billion 3.50 $4.09 billion $3.60 15.91 Franklin Financial Network $147.17 million 3.43 $28.08 million $2.42 14.50

The Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Network. Franklin Financial Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of New York Mellon and Franklin Financial Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon 25.20% 11.27% 1.17% Franklin Financial Network 19.59% 11.77% 0.95%

Dividends

The Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Franklin Financial Network does not pay a dividend. The Bank of New York Mellon pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and Franklin Financial Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon 1 11 4 0 2.19 Franklin Financial Network 0 6 1 0 2.14

The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus price target of $57.91, suggesting a potential upside of 1.09%. Franklin Financial Network has a consensus price target of $39.20, suggesting a potential upside of 11.52%. Given Franklin Financial Network’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Financial Network is more favorable than The Bank of New York Mellon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Franklin Financial Network shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Franklin Financial Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon beats Franklin Financial Network on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts. The company also provides mutual funds, separate accounts, and wealth management and private banking services; and trust and registered investment advisory services. In addition, it engages in leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit activities. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts. The company also provides consumer lending solutions, including first mortgage real estate loans, home equity loans, and other personal loans; small business administration, and commercial and industrial loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans and construction loans for residential and commercial purposes. In addition, it offers wealth management/trust services; and retirement planning, financial planning, investment services, and insurance products. The company operates through 13 branches and a loan production office in the Williamson, Rutherford, and Davidson counties in the Nashville metropolitan area. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

