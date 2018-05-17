Contrasting Quad/Graphics (QUAD) & Man Wah (MAWHY)

Quad/Graphics (NYSE: QUAD) and Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Quad/Graphics pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Man Wah pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%.

This table compares Quad/Graphics and Man Wah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quad/Graphics 1.91% 19.07% 3.88% Man Wah N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quad/Graphics and Man Wah’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quad/Graphics $4.13 billion 0.26 $107.20 million N/A N/A Man Wah $1.00 billion 3.19 $225.88 million N/A N/A

Man Wah has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quad/Graphics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Quad/Graphics and Man Wah, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quad/Graphics 0 0 0 0 N/A Man Wah 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.8% of Quad/Graphics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Man Wah shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Quad/Graphics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Quad/Graphics has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Man Wah has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quad/Graphics beats Man Wah on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as consumer insights, audience targeting, personalization, media planning and placement, process optimization, campaign planning and creation, pre-media production, videography, photography, digital and print execution, and logistics. In addition, the company manufactures ink. It serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products (Wholesale), Sofa and Ancillary Products (Retail), Home Group Business, and Other products segments. The company is also involved in the advertising and marketing of home furnishing products, as well as produces and sells mattresses, bedding products, chairs, and other products to railways, chain cinemas, and other business customers. In addition, it provides foam products and furniture components; management business consultancy and back office support services; invests in properties; operates, leases, and manages furniture mall; and offers transportation and property management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a total of 1,504 retail stores. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Fotan, Hong Kong. Man Wah Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Man Wah Investments Limited.

