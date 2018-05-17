Contrasting Hollysis Automation Technolo (HOLI) & Plug Power (PLUG)

Hollysis Automation Technolo (NASDAQ: HOLI) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Hollysis Automation Technolo pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Plug Power does not pay a dividend. Hollysis Automation Technolo pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

65.8% of Hollysis Automation Technolo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Plug Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Plug Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hollysis Automation Technolo and Plug Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hollysis Automation Technolo 1 0 3 0 2.50 Plug Power 1 0 7 0 2.75

Hollysis Automation Technolo currently has a consensus target price of $20.77, suggesting a potential downside of 16.92%. Plug Power has a consensus target price of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 70.62%. Given Plug Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plug Power is more favorable than Hollysis Automation Technolo.

Profitability

This table compares Hollysis Automation Technolo and Plug Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollysis Automation Technolo 19.02% 13.10% 8.96% Plug Power -85.89% -87.73% -25.19%

Volatility & Risk

Hollysis Automation Technolo has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plug Power has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hollysis Automation Technolo and Plug Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollysis Automation Technolo $431.94 million 3.49 $68.94 million $1.16 21.55 Plug Power $103.26 million 4.38 -$127.08 million ($0.60) -3.52

Hollysis Automation Technolo has higher revenue and earnings than Plug Power. Plug Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hollysis Automation Technolo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hollysis Automation Technolo beats Plug Power on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hollysis Automation Technolo

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It also provides train control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform; and subway supervisory and control platform data acquisition product, as well as automatic train protection and other products. Further, it engages in research and development activities; and provides integrated automation systems and services, mechanical and electrical solution services, and installation services. The company serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic China.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing systems; GenCare, which is an ongoing maintenance program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, GenFuel products, and ProGen engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides scalable modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, a turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology that is used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; and GenFund, which offers financing solutions to customers. The company offers its products to distribution and manufacturing businesses, and government agencies through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

