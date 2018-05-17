Contrasting Gates Industrial (GTES) and Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Gates Industrial (NYSE: GTES) and Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Gates Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Zebra Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Zebra Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gates Industrial and Zebra Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gates Industrial $3.04 billion 1.42 $151.30 million $0.82 18.59 Zebra Technologies $3.72 billion 2.24 $17.00 million $6.40 24.38

Gates Industrial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zebra Technologies. Gates Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zebra Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gates Industrial and Zebra Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gates Industrial N/A N/A N/A Zebra Technologies 3.08% 47.70% 9.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gates Industrial and Zebra Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gates Industrial 0 2 6 0 2.75 Zebra Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78

Gates Industrial presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.36%. Zebra Technologies has a consensus price target of $150.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.87%. Given Gates Industrial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gates Industrial is more favorable than Zebra Technologies.

Summary

Zebra Technologies beats Gates Industrial on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

