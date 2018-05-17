Contrasting Airgain (AIRG) and SeaChange International (SEAC)

Airgain (NASDAQ: AIRG) and SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Airgain and SeaChange International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 1 2 0 2.67 SeaChange International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Airgain presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.36%. SeaChange International has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 43.58%. Given Airgain’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Airgain is more favorable than SeaChange International.

Profitability

This table compares Airgain and SeaChange International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -0.68% 1.58% 1.31% SeaChange International 16.82% 3.29% 2.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Airgain and SeaChange International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $49.52 million 1.60 $1.14 million $0.11 74.27 SeaChange International $80.27 million 1.31 $13.49 million $0.11 26.91

SeaChange International has higher revenue and earnings than Airgain. SeaChange International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airgain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Airgain has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaChange International has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.9% of Airgain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of SeaChange International shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Airgain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of SeaChange International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SeaChange International beats Airgain on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas. The company provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, automotive, and Internet of Things. As of December 31, 2017, it had 131 issued patents in the United States, 23 companion patents outside the United States, and 81 patent applications on file. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

