Continental (CTTAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTTAY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Monday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Get Continental alerts:

Continental opened at $52.50 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.58. Continental has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.