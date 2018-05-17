Continental (CTTAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Get Continental alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTTAY. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Monday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of Continental opened at $52.50 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Continental has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental (CTTAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.