Constellation Brands (STZ) is Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,804 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for about 6.9% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,841,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after buying an additional 287,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,615,000 after buying an additional 88,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 11,394.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,183,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,612,000 after buying an additional 1,173,637 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 772,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,620,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,887,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands opened at $221.46 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.09. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $221.90 and a 1 year high of $224.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

In related news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $687,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Eric Klein sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $4,088,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,269 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,757. 15.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.77.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

