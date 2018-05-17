Constellation Brands (STZ.B) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of Constellation Brands opened at $222.40 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $234.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.11.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 27.85%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

