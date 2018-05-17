Constellation Brands (STZ.B) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
Shares of Constellation Brands opened at $222.40 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $234.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.11.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 27.85%.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
