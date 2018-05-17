ConocoPhillips (COP) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $70.88

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.88 and last traded at $70.68, with a volume of 268617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Macquarie started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $243,583.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $1,474,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,289 shares of company stock valued at $16,975,668. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,943,419 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $709,009,000 after buying an additional 192,419 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,213,737 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $486,992,000 after purchasing an additional 29,133 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,473,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $383,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,665,128 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $310,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,927,160 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $270,452,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

