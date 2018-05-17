Comstock Resources (CRK) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

NYSE:CRK opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.08.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas; and New Mexico and the Mid-Continent region. The company owns interests in 1,309 producing oil and natural gas wells.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.