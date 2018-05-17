Comparing Verona Pharma (VRNA) & Its Rivals

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ: VRNA) is one of 487 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Verona Pharma to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.9% of Verona Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Verona Pharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Verona Pharma Competitors 2966 9011 21910 616 2.58

Verona Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $34.60, suggesting a potential upside of 105.71%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 39.28%. Given Verona Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Verona Pharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verona Pharma and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma N/A -$26.41 million -6.98 Verona Pharma Competitors $2.02 billion $137.46 million -3.69

Verona Pharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Verona Pharma. Verona Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Verona Pharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma N/A -42.87% -37.51% Verona Pharma Competitors -2,956.21% -162.38% -29.64%

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis. Verona Pharma plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

