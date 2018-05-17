Comparing Inseego (INSG) & ETS-Lindgren (ESE)

Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) and ETS-Lindgren (NYSE:ESE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Inseego alerts:

This table compares Inseego and ETS-Lindgren’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego $219.30 million 0.49 -$45.73 million ($0.78) -2.32 ETS-Lindgren $685.74 million 2.13 $53.70 million N/A N/A

ETS-Lindgren has higher revenue and earnings than Inseego.

Profitability

This table compares Inseego and ETS-Lindgren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego -17.89% N/A -24.03% ETS-Lindgren 10.53% 8.16% 4.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Inseego and ETS-Lindgren, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego 0 1 1 0 2.50 ETS-Lindgren 0 1 4 0 2.80

Inseego presently has a consensus price target of $2.13, suggesting a potential upside of 17.40%. ETS-Lindgren has a consensus price target of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.67%. Given ETS-Lindgren’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ETS-Lindgren is more favorable than Inseego.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Inseego shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of ETS-Lindgren shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Inseego shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of ETS-Lindgren shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ETS-Lindgren pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Inseego does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Inseego has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ETS-Lindgren has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

ETS-Lindgren beats Inseego on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management. Its SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, aviation, asset, and other telematics applications; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations to manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets. The company also provides a range of wireless hardware products address various markets, such as fleet and commercial telematics, after-market telematics, smart city infrastructure management, and remote monitoring and control, as well as security, connected home, and wireless surveillance systems. Its hardware products include mobile hotspots under MiFi brand name; and wireless routers, USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices supported by applications software and cloud services. Inseego Corp. serves wireless operators, distributors, direct sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and other companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ETS-Lindgren Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company's Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions. Its RF Shielding and Test segment designs and manufactures RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. This segment also provides calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The company's Utility Solutions Group segment develops, manufactures, and delivers diagnostic testing solutions, which include electric power grid and enterprise management systems for electrical equipment. This segment's solutions include protection diagnostics with the Doble Protection Suite and F6000 series, the M4100 and transformational technology of the M7100 Doble Tester, the dobleARMS asset risk management system, and Doble's Enoserv PowerBase and DUCe compliance tools. Its Technical Packaging segment offers thermoformed products and packaging materials for medical, pharmaceutical, retail, food, and electronic applications. The company distributes its products through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. ESCO Technologies Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.