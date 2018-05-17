Comparing Indivior (INVVY) & Pharming Group (PHGUF)

Indivior (OTCMKTS: INVVY) and Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Indivior alerts:

0.0% of Indivior shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Indivior and Pharming Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indivior $1.09 billion 4.20 $58.00 million $1.80 17.53 Pharming Group $101.29 million 10.29 -$90.37 million N/A N/A

Indivior has higher revenue and earnings than Pharming Group.

Risk and Volatility

Indivior has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharming Group has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Indivior and Pharming Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indivior 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pharming Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Indivior and Pharming Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indivior 6.56% -89.83% 21.92% Pharming Group -69.48% -259.69% -33.75%

Summary

Indivior beats Pharming Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex. The company operates in approximately 40 countries worldwide. Indivior PLC was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and produces human therapeutic proteins for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) in Europe, the United States, Israel, European Union countries, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. It also engages in the development of recombinant human C1 inhibitor for treating HAE attacks; and recombinant human factor VIII (rhFVIII), a natural human blood clotting factor for treating haemophilia A. The company has a strategic collaboration with Shanghai Institute of Pharmaceutical Industry for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of new products based on the Pharming technology platform; and a partnership agreement with the China State Institute of Pharmaceutical Industry for the development of rhFVIII for the treatment of Haemophilia A. Pharming Group N.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.