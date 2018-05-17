Comparing Hawaiian Telcom (HCOM) and Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT)

Hawaiian Telcom (NASDAQ: HCOM) and Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Hawaiian Telcom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Hawaiian Telcom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hawaiian Telcom and Global Eagle Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Telcom -30.57% -8.86% -2.87% Global Eagle Entertainment -43.28% -232.13% -17.11%

Risk and Volatility

Hawaiian Telcom has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Eagle Entertainment has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hawaiian Telcom and Global Eagle Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Telcom 0 1 0 0 2.00 Global Eagle Entertainment 1 1 0 0 1.50

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hawaiian Telcom and Global Eagle Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Telcom $368.42 million 0.93 -$107.24 million N/A N/A Global Eagle Entertainment $619.47 million 0.15 -$357.11 million ($1.97) -0.51

Hawaiian Telcom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Eagle Entertainment.

Summary

Hawaiian Telcom beats Global Eagle Entertainment on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hawaiian Telcom Company Profile

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. provides communications services and products to residential and business customers in the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Molokai, and Lanai. The company offers local telephone services, including voice and data transport, custom calling features, network access, directory assistance, and private lines. It also provides high-speed Internet, long distance, television, Internet protocol based network, managed, billing and collection, and wireless services; data center services, including colocation and virtual private cloud; customer premises equipment; and data solutions. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 271,000 voice access lines; 22,000 business voice over Internet protocol lines; 110,000 high-speed Internet lines; and 45,000 video subscribers. Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets. This segment also offers value-added services, such as selection, purchase, production, customer support, software development, creative services, and technical editing and curating of media content in connection with the integration and servicing of entertainment programs. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land vertical markets. This segment offers satellite-based Internet access and Internet-enabled live television, on-demand content, and texting services, as well as e-commerce, travel-related information, and backhaul solutions. It also sells and leases equipment that enables satellite-based services to operate on aircraft; and connectivity-enabled solutions for advertising, operational performance management, and analytics. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

