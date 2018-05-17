Comparing Exponent (EXPO) & BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) and BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Exponent alerts:

This table compares Exponent and BlackRock Capital Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exponent $347.80 million 6.95 $41.30 million $2.14 43.46 BlackRock Capital Investment $97.33 million 4.55 $20.90 million $0.73 8.40

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Capital Investment. BlackRock Capital Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exponent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Exponent and BlackRock Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exponent 12.52% 19.47% 13.37% BlackRock Capital Investment 6.07% 9.02% 6.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Exponent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Exponent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Exponent pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. BlackRock Capital Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Exponent pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BlackRock Capital Investment pays out 98.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exponent and BlackRock Capital Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exponent 0 0 2 0 3.00 BlackRock Capital Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50

Exponent presently has a consensus target price of $95.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.69%. BlackRock Capital Investment has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.27%. Given BlackRock Capital Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackRock Capital Investment is more favorable than Exponent.

Risk and Volatility

Exponent has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock Capital Investment has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exponent beats BlackRock Capital Investment on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, industrial structures, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, statistical and data sciences, thermal sciences, and vehicle analysis. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 different technical disciplines to solve complicated issues facing industry and government. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. Its targeted investment typically ranges between $10 million and $50 million. The Company generally seeks to invest in companies that operate in a range of industries. The Company’s investments are in senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated loans to the United States private and certain public middle-market companies. The Company’s investment advisor is BlackRock Advisors, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.