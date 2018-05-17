Comparing Dometic Group (DTCGF) & TTEC (TTEC)

Dometic Group (OTCMKTS: DTCGF) and TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

TTEC pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dometic Group does not pay a dividend. TTEC pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Dometic Group and TTEC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dometic Group $1.45 billion 2.17 N/A N/A N/A TTEC $1.48 billion 1.04 $7.25 million $1.80 18.58

TTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Dometic Group.

Volatility & Risk

Dometic Group has a beta of 3.61, indicating that its stock price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TTEC has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dometic Group and TTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dometic Group N/A N/A N/A TTEC -0.49% 22.77% 8.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dometic Group and TTEC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dometic Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TTEC 0 1 0 0 2.00

TTEC has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.55%. Given TTEC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TTEC is more favorable than Dometic Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.7% of TTEC shares are held by institutional investors. 69.6% of TTEC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TTEC beats Dometic Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments. The CGS segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, and lead qualification, as well as acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The CTS segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clients' cloud and on-premise solutions. The CSS segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. TTEC Holdings, Inc. also offers digital trust and safety, and health services. The company serves clients in the automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, transportation, and travel industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as TeleTech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to TTEC Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. TTEC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

