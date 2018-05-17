Comparing CGG (CGG) & Tullow Oil (TUWOY)

CGG (NYSE: CGG) and Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CGG and Tullow Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGG $1.32 billion 0.05 -$514.90 million N/A N/A Tullow Oil $1.72 billion 1.36 -$189.50 million N/A N/A

Tullow Oil has higher revenue and earnings than CGG.

Dividends

CGG pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 46.2%. Tullow Oil does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CGG and Tullow Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGG -39.01% -66.78% -11.14% Tullow Oil N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of CGG shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CGG and Tullow Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGG 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tullow Oil 0 3 1 0 2.25

Volatility and Risk

CGG has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tullow Oil has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tullow Oil beats CGG on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGG

CGG, a geoscience company, provides data imaging, seismic data characterization, geoscience, and petroleum engineering consulting services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Equipment segment develops and produces seismic equipment in the land and marine seismic markets, and offers customer support services. This segment offers geophysical equipment for seismic data acquisition, including seismic recording equipment, software, and seismic sources for land or marine. Its Contractual Data Acquisition segment provides geophysical acquisition services comprising land, marine, airborne, and seabed. It offers marine seismic 2D and 3D, and marine seismic contract data acquisition and multi-client surveys services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of five 3D high capacity vessels. It is also involved in the acquisition and onsite processing of seismic data acquired on land areas; acquisition, processing, and interpretation of airborne geophysical data on land or offshore; collection, processing, and interpretation of data related to the earth's surface, the soils, and rocks beneath; acquisition and data processing of marine gravity and magnetic data; development and licensing of commercial software; and licensing of data from gravity and magnetics data. The company's Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software; offers geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services; collects, develops, and licenses geological data; and provides data management services and software. The company was formerly known as Compagnie Générale de Géophysique ? Veritas SA and changed its name to CGG in 2013. CGG was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 licenses covering 263,820 square kilometers in 16 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

