Comparing Celestica (CLS) and Sanmina (SANM)

Celestica (NYSE: CLS) and Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Celestica and Sanmina’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celestica $6.11 billion 0.25 $105.00 million $0.72 16.81 Sanmina $6.87 billion 0.30 $138.83 million $2.87 10.59

Sanmina has higher revenue and earnings than Celestica. Sanmina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celestica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Celestica and Sanmina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celestica 1.57% 7.15% 3.31% Sanmina -0.99% 10.99% 4.60%

Volatility and Risk

Celestica has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanmina has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Celestica and Sanmina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celestica 0 7 3 0 2.30 Sanmina 0 3 3 0 2.50

Celestica presently has a consensus price target of $13.27, indicating a potential upside of 9.68%. Sanmina has a consensus price target of $37.80, indicating a potential upside of 24.34%. Given Sanmina’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sanmina is more favorable than Celestica.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Celestica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Sanmina shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Celestica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Sanmina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sanmina beats Celestica on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc. provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services. Its products and services are used in various applications, such as servers, networking and telecommunications equipment, storage systems, converged systems, optical equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, healthcare products and applications, semiconductor equipment, and industrial and alternative energy products. The company serves customers in the aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, healthcare, semiconductor equipment, consumer, communications, and enterprise end markets. Celestica Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services. It also provides interconnect systems, such as printed circuit board fabrication, backplane, cable assemblies, and plastic injection moldings; mechanical systems comprising enclosures and precision machining; memory, radio frequency, optical, and microelectronic solutions; defense and aerospace products; storage solutions; and cloud-based manufacturing execution software. Sanmina Corporation offers its solutions primarily to original equipment manufacturers in the communications networks, computing and storage, multimedia, industrial and semiconductor capital equipment, defense and aerospace, medical, energy, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corporation and changed its name to Sanmina Corporation in November 2012. Sanmina Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

