Comparing Cancer Genetics (CGIX) and Biocept (BIOC)

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ: CGIX) and Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Cancer Genetics has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biocept has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cancer Genetics and Biocept’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Genetics $29.12 million 0.87 -$20.88 million ($0.79) -1.15 Biocept $5.07 million 2.55 -$21.61 million ($0.79) -0.24

Cancer Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than Biocept. Cancer Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biocept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cancer Genetics and Biocept, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Genetics 0 3 1 0 2.25 Biocept 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cancer Genetics currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 559.34%. Biocept has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 557.89%. Given Cancer Genetics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cancer Genetics is more favorable than Biocept.

Profitability

This table compares Cancer Genetics and Biocept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Genetics -52.87% -73.13% -38.03% Biocept -561.47% -558.19% -213.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Biocept shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Biocept shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cancer Genetics beats Biocept on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, India, and China. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The company's clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. Its biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. The company's discovery services provide the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify new molecular-based biomarkers for disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, pancreatic biliary cancer, and ovarian cancer. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

