Comparing Blue Apron (APRN) and Systemax (SYX)

Systemax (NYSE: SYX) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Systemax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Blue Apron shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of Systemax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.2% of Blue Apron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Systemax and Blue Apron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Systemax 5.58% 24.34% 10.59% Blue Apron -22.76% -155.60% -39.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Systemax and Blue Apron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Systemax 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Apron 0 14 4 0 2.22

Systemax currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.87%. Blue Apron has a consensus price target of $5.93, indicating a potential upside of 111.76%. Given Blue Apron’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than Systemax.

Dividends

Systemax pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Blue Apron does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Systemax and Blue Apron’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Systemax $1.27 billion 0.92 $40.40 million N/A N/A Blue Apron $881.19 million 0.61 -$210.14 million ($1.64) -1.71

Systemax has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Apron.

Summary

Systemax beats Blue Apron on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc. operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbench and shop desks, safety and security, outdoor and grounds maintenance, tools and instruments, office and school supplies, plumbing and pumps, packaging and supplies, electrical and lighting, food service and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance, and fasteners and hardware in North America. This segment offers its products under the Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel Relius, Relius Solutions, Paramount, and Interion brand names. The company's Europe Technology Products Group segment sells information and communication technology products, such as servers-storage and backup, desktop computers, laptops, tablets, monitors, and mobile devices; computer parts and memory; computer components and accessories; networking and security; software; and electronics, and commercial and home networking products. This segment also provides TV and video products; audio products; cameras and surveillance products; GPS products; cell phones; video games; and home and electronics accessories. The company offers its products to for-profit businesses, educational organizations, and government entities through its relationship marketers, catalog mailings, and proprietary Internet Websites. Systemax Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company also offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and sells beef, poultry, and lamb products under the BN Ranch brand name. Its meal products are accompanied by printed and digital content, including how-to instructions, and the stories of its suppliers and specialty ingredients. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

