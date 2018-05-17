Comparing BBX Capital (BBX) & Its Rivals

BBX Capital (NYSE: BBX) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BBX Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get BBX Capital alerts:

This table compares BBX Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBX Capital 8.75% 6.32% 2.45% BBX Capital Competitors 26.27% 3.43% 0.82%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BBX Capital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBX Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 BBX Capital Competitors 160 389 602 18 2.41

BBX Capital presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.13%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 12.15%. Given BBX Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BBX Capital is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

BBX Capital has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBX Capital’s rivals have a beta of 1.05, meaning that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BBX Capital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BBX Capital $815.78 million $82.19 million 12.72 BBX Capital Competitors $1.33 billion $328.82 million 18.46

BBX Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BBX Capital. BBX Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of BBX Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 81.8% of BBX Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BBX Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. BBX Capital pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 56.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

BBX Capital beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for BBX Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBX Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.