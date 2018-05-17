Comparing American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) and Destination XL Group (DXLG)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) and Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

This table compares American Eagle Outfitters and Destination XL Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Eagle Outfitters $3.80 billion 1.05 $204.16 million $1.16 19.43 Destination XL Group $467.98 million 0.15 -$18.82 million N/A N/A

American Eagle Outfitters has higher revenue and earnings than Destination XL Group.

Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Destination XL Group does not pay a dividend. American Eagle Outfitters pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Eagle Outfitters and Destination XL Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Eagle Outfitters 1 7 11 0 2.53 Destination XL Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus price target of $19.17, suggesting a potential downside of 14.97%. Destination XL Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.90%. Given Destination XL Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than American Eagle Outfitters.

Profitability

This table compares American Eagle Outfitters and Destination XL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Eagle Outfitters 5.38% 17.91% 12.01% Destination XL Group -4.02% -15.85% -4.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Destination XL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Destination XL Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

American Eagle Outfitters has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destination XL Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Eagle Outfitters beats Destination XL Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women. In addition, it offers sports apparel under the Tailgate brand; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name. As of March 8, 2018, it operated approximately 933 American Eagle Outfitters stores, 109 Aerie stand-alone stores, 4 Tailgate stand-alone stores, and 1 Todd Snyder stand-alone store in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, and China. It also ships to 81 countries through its Websites; and offers its merchandise at 214 locations operated by licensees in 25 countries, as well as provides products through its Websites www.ae.com, www.aerie.com, and www.ToddSnyder.com. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel in the United States and England. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, tee-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL, and LivingXL trade names. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, sportcoats, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. Destination XL Group, Inc. operates through 192 DXL retail stores, 13 DXL outlet stores, 97 Casual Male XL retail stores, 36 Casual Male XL outlet stores, and 5 Rochester Clothing stores, as well as its DestinationXL.com and bigandtall.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.