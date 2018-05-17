Community Healthcare (CHCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHCT shares. ValuEngine raised Community Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Sandler O’Neill set a $28.00 price objective on Community Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Community Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Community Healthcare from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

NYSE CHCT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,162. Community Healthcare has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $471.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Community Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Community Healthcare during the first quarter worth $169,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Community Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare during the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Community Healthcare during the first quarter worth $318,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $399.1 million in 86 real estate properties, including one mortgage note, as of December 31, 2017, located in 26 states, totaling approximately 2.0 million square feet.

