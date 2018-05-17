Community Health Systems (CYH) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.25

Headlines about Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Community Health Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 49.0801621993266 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CYH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.87.

Shares of Community Health Systems traded up $0.02, reaching $4.49, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 77,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,711. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -19.76. The company has a market cap of $515.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 15.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

