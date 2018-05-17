Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases Shares of 4,502 Fluor Co. (FLR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,502 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 10,407.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,679,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,902,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,432 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,076.9% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 811,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,926,000 after acquiring an additional 742,757 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 657,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,974,000 after acquiring an additional 467,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $20,131,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Fluor to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fluor to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

In other news, EVP Carlos M. Hernandez sold 30,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,762,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robin K. Chopra sold 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $319,241.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,218 shares of company stock worth $6,953,603 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fluor opened at $49.25 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Fluor had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Fluor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

