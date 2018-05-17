Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $296,000 in Ishares Russell Mid Cap (IWP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Ishares Russell Mid Cap (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Bishop & Co. Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ishares Russell Mid Cap by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bishop & Co. Investment Management LLC now owns 118,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Ishares Russell Mid Cap by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ishares Russell Mid Cap by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ishares Russell Mid Cap by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ishares Russell Mid Cap by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ishares Russell Mid Cap alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $126.62 on Thursday. Ishares Russell Mid Cap has a 12 month low of $126.15 and a 12 month high of $126.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares Russell Mid Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares Russell Mid Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.