Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $280,000 Position in Urban Outfitters (URBN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 50,497.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $4,260,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. KeyCorp restated a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.96.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $31,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David W. Mccreight sold 147,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $5,677,674.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 390,295 shares of company stock valued at $14,551,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters opened at $42.32 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.52. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

