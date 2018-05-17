Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

CVGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $215.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. equities analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 389.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

