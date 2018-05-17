Commerce Bank Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Raytheon (RTN)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, RiverPoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other news, CFO Anthony F. O’brien sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $2,249,427.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,566,197.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total transaction of $112,078.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,969 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,413. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raytheon opened at $210.15 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . Raytheon has a 12-month low of $209.06 and a 12-month high of $210.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Raytheon had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Raytheon’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 10th. This is a boost from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

RTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $235.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.