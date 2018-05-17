Comerica Securities Inc. Sells 7,833 Shares of Celgene (CELG)

Comerica Securities Inc. reduced its position in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,833 shares during the quarter. Comerica Securities Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celgene in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Celgene in the third quarter worth $114,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celgene in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Celgene by 166.8% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Celgene in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.98.

In other Celgene news, Director Ernest Mario sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $1,263,331.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $851,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,601. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELG opened at $81.36 on Thursday. Celgene has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Celgene had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 72.92%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Celgene will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

