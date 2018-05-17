Comerica Bank Sells 137 Shares of AutoZone (AZO)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its position in AutoZone by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in AutoZone by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (down previously from $720.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $820.00 to $790.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $491.13 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $745.32.

In other AutoZone news, Director Douglas H. Brooks acquired 162 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $607.49 per share, with a total value of $98,413.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,660.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone opened at $647.93 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.79. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $655.11 and a fifty-two week high of $664.35. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 88.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.75 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 48.89 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

