Comerica Bank Has $4.23 Million Stake in Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.33% of Sykes Enterprises worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,203,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

SYKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CFO John Chapman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $186,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,285.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lawrence Zingale sold 16,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $487,342.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,776 shares of company stock worth $830,373. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sykes Enterprises opened at $27.02 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $414.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.96 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.