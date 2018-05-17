Comerica Bank Has $205.10 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,233,743 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40,415 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.4% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $205,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270,524 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 535,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.2% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 3,830,658 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $285,346,000 after acquiring an additional 384,951 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 387,892 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,102 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,920 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at $16,633,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,928,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $97.15 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software giant reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $26.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. MED reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

