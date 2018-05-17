Comerica Bank Grows Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.15% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,058,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,609,000 after purchasing an additional 159,368 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 287,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 47,354 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies opened at $71.30 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $827.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

In related news, Director Joe Anthony Raver acquired 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,172.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center-Based Distribution and Fluid Power Businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.