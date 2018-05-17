Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Torchmark (TMK)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. YCG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Torchmark opened at $85.30 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. Torchmark has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $85.33.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 35.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Torchmark will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 3rd. Torchmark’s payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

In related news, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Clay Majors sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,920,630.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,275 shares of company stock worth $10,189,160 over the last three months. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Torchmark from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Torchmark in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on Torchmark in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torchmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

Torchmark Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

