Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in BHP Billiton Limited (BHP)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,118 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BHP Billiton were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Billiton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,421,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Billiton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,990,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in BHP Billiton by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 949,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,678,000 after buying an additional 650,331 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BHP Billiton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,392,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BHP Billiton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,824,000. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Billiton alerts:

NYSE BHP opened at $51.47 on Thursday. BHP Billiton Limited has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.90 to $46.80 in a research note on Sunday, April 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Billiton from $33.37 to $44.21 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

BHP Billiton Profile

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.