Comcast (CMCSA) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s current price.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Scotiabank set a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 131,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $4,835,935.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $30,411.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,120 shares in the company, valued at $70,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,210,111 shares of company stock worth $44,299,007 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 474.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

