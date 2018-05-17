Comcast (CMCSA) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s current price.
CMCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Scotiabank set a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.23.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 131,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $4,835,935.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $30,411.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,120 shares in the company, valued at $70,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,210,111 shares of company stock worth $44,299,007 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 474.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.
