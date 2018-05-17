Comcast (CMCSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.62.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $43.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Comcast traded up $0.25, reaching $32.80, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 662,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,159,492. Comcast has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 131,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $4,835,935.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 358,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $13,219,642.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,788 shares in the company, valued at $63,369,199.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,210,111 shares of company stock worth $44,299,007 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

