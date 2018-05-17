Comcast (CMCSA) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Instinet cut Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank set a $52.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $43.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.23.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 131,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $4,835,935.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $30,411.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,210,111 shares of company stock valued at $44,299,007. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 23,053.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 19,365 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 27.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,113 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.4% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,019,713 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $69,014,000 after buying an additional 238,627 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 18.3% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

