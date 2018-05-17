Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CMCO. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon opened at $36.24 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $815.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.86. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

In other news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 2,000 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,724 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $62,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 31,725 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 40.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 558,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 162,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spitfire Capital LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.6% in the first quarter. Spitfire Capital LLC now owns 361,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists.

