Columbus Circle Investors Trims Stake in WellCare (WCG)

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its holdings in WellCare (NYSE:WCG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,369 shares during the quarter. WellCare accounts for 1.2% of Columbus Circle Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.68% of WellCare worth $58,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WellCare by 180,000.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WellCare by 32.4% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 49,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of WellCare by 3.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of WellCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of WellCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,370,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WellCare stock opened at $217.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. WellCare has a 52-week low of $215.98 and a 52-week high of $217.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

WellCare (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.52. WellCare had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that WellCare will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of WellCare in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of WellCare in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WellCare from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised WellCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised WellCare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.14.

About WellCare

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

