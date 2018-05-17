Columbus Circle Investors Trims Position in Fleetcor (FLT)

Columbus Circle Investors reduced its position in Fleetcor (NYSE:FLT) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,379 shares during the quarter. Fleetcor makes up 1.0% of Columbus Circle Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.28% of Fleetcor worth $51,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fleetcor in the fourth quarter worth $847,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Fleetcor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 130,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Fleetcor by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in Fleetcor by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fleetcor by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fleetcor stock opened at $203.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fleetcor has a 52-week low of $202.18 and a 52-week high of $202.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Fleetcor (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. Fleetcor had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $585.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Fleetcor will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Fleetcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fleetcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fleetcor from $194.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 target price on Fleetcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fleetcor from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Fleetcor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.09.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

