Columbus Circle Investors Raises Stake in Arista Networks (ANET)

Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.23% of Arista Networks worth $44,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, CrestPoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $89,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,902. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anshul Sadana sold 16,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.76, for a total value of $4,008,389.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,234,852.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,666 shares of company stock valued at $23,677,125 over the last three months. 24.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks opened at $249.13 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $246.76 and a 12-month high of $250.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.11 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 27.19%. equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.01.

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

